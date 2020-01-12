Home EPaper Urdu EPaper Hindi Urdu Daily News National Uttar Pradesh Special Report Editorial Muharram Entertainment Health Support Avadhnama

ईरान ने ब्रिटेन के राजदूत को हिरासत में लेने के बाद रिहा किया

Posted on
ads

लंदन। ब्रिटेन के विदेश मंत्री डोमिनिक राब ने बताया कि ईरान प्रशासन ने तेहरान में ब्रिटेन के राजदूत को कुछ समय के लिए हिरासत में लिया था।

 

राजदूत रोब मकायर को ईरान में शासन के खिलाफ हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान कथित तौर पर हिरासत में लिया गया था। हालांकि राजदूत को एक घंटे के बाद रिहा कर दिया गया था।

राब ने राजदूत रोब मकायर को हिरासत में लिए जाने के बाद एक बयान में कहा कि बिना किसी आधार और व्याख्या के तेहरान में हमारे राजदूत को हिरासत में लिया जाना अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानून का खुले तौर पर उल्लंघन है।
मंत्री ने ईरान को चेतावनी दी कि वह ‘दोराहे पर खड़ा है’ और उसे ‘परित्यक्त देश’ का दर्जा या फिर ‘बातचीत के जरिए तनाव कम करने की दिशा में कदम’ में से किसी एक को चुनना होगा।

मकायर को तेहरान में कथित तौर पर प्रदर्शनकारियों को ‘उकसाने’ के मामले में हिरासत में लिया गया। ईरान में ये प्रदर्शन यूक्रेन के विमान को गलती से गिराए जाने के बाद शुरू हुआ।

ईरान ने स्वीकार किया है कि उसने गलती से विमान को निशाना बनाया था। इसमें 176 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। ईरान के राष्ट्रपति हसन रूहानी ने विमान गिराए जाने को ‘अक्षम्य गलती’ बताया है।
माफी मांगे ईरान : अमेरिका ने ईरान में ब्रिटेन के राजदूत रॉब मैकेयर को हिरासत में लेने के ईरान के कदम की निंदा की है और उससे सार्वजनिक रूप से माफी मांगने के लिए कहा है।

अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग की प्रवक्ता मोर्गन ओर्टागस ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि ईरानी प्रशासन ने ईरान में ब्रिटेन के राजदूत को हिरासत में लिया। यह वियना कन्वेंशन का उल्लंघन है। हम ईरान से ब्रिटेन से औपचारिक रूप से माफी मांगने के लिए कहते हैं और सभी राजनयिकों के अधिकारों का सम्मान करने का आह्रान करते हैं।

ads
More : , , , ,

Leave a Comment

ads

You may like

post-image Marquee Slider Uttar Pradesh

देखे वीडियो बाबरी मस्जिद विध्वंस के 25 साल पूरे होने पर देखे विशेष चर्चा

Author adminPosted on
53
join us-9918956492——————————————— अपने व्हाट्सप्प ग्रुप में 9918956492 को जोड़े————————–  बाबरी मस्जिद विध्वंस के 25 साल पुरे होने पर देखे विशेष चर्चा देखे वीडियो  अवधनामा के...
post-image Marquee Slider Uttar Pradesh

कलाओं के संगम ने दी गुरु को श्रद्धांजलि

Author adminPosted on
48
join us-9918956492—————– कलाओं के संगम ने दी गुरु को श्रद्धांजलि पंडित अर्जुन मिश्रा पर हुए श्रद्धांजलि स्वरूप कथक कार्यक्रम लखनऊ।कहते है गुरु को सच्चा...
post-image Marquee Slider Uttar Pradesh

घटिया किस्म के ईंट व मसाला से हो रहा नगर पंचायत में  नाली का निर्माण

Author adminPosted on
77
*शिकायत पर एसडीएम बिफरे, टीम भेज कर जानी हकीकत* *गोरखपुर, सहजनवा।* प्रदेश के नये मुख्यमंत्री ने फरमान जारी किया है कि प्रदेश में कही...
Hot Videos

Avadhnama Mushaira & Kavi Sammelan in Lucknow Metro with Manzar Bhopali

SCHOOL FOR MISSION | SHOA FATIMA PUBLIC INTER COLLEGE | DOCUMENTRY | AVADHNAMA

ads
In the news
post-image
Marquee Slider Special Report World

ईरान ने ब्रिटेन के राजदूत को हिरासत में लेने के बाद रिहा किया

Author adminPosted on
72
लंदन। ब्रिटेन के विदेश मंत्री डोमिनिक राब ने बताया कि ईरान प्रशासन ने तेहरान में ब्रिटेन के राजदूत को कुछ समय के लिए हिरासत में लिया था।   राजदूत...
post-image
Marquee Slider Sports Urdu

پاکستان کی گولہ باری کےسائےمیں رہتاہےیہ کھلاڑی، دھونی کی ٹیم کےخلاف لگائے11 چھکے، بنا ڈالی طوفانی سنچری

Author Avadhnama NewsPosted on
50
رانچی: رنجی ٹرافی کےگروپ سی کےمیچ میں پیرکوجموں وکشمیرکی ٹیم نے زبردست کارکردگی کرتےہوئےجھارکھنڈ کی مضبوط ٹیم کواننگ اور27 رنوں سے شکست دی۔ جھارکھنڈ کی ٹیم آج 4 وکٹ...
Load More
ads