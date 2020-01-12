ईरान ने ब्रिटेन के राजदूत को हिरासत में लेने के बाद रिहा किया

लंदन। ब्रिटेन के विदेश मंत्री डोमिनिक राब ने बताया कि ईरान प्रशासन ने तेहरान में ब्रिटेन के राजदूत को कुछ समय के लिए हिरासत में लिया था।
राजदूत रोब मकायर को ईरान में शासन के खिलाफ हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान कथित तौर पर हिरासत में लिया गया था। हालांकि राजदूत को एक घंटे के बाद रिहा कर दिया गया था।
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the arrest of the UK Ambassador to Iran is a "flagrant violation of international law".
Rob Macaire was arrested and held in Tehran during demonstrations and then released.
