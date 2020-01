ایرانی جنرل کی ہلاکت پر امریکا میں بھی ملک گیر احتجاج

People hold signs outside the Texas state capitol in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 to protest the possibility of a new war in the Middle East. Hundreds came to protest after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3, 2020, causing more tension among the United States and Iran. (Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)