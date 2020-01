भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 7 विकेट से हराकर वनडे सरीज 2-1 से जीती

Brilliant batting by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli & some excellent bowling by @MdShami11. The grit #TeamIndia showed to come back to win the series after losing the 1st game was just amazing to see.

Congratulations on the series win against a very good Aussie team. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/STsew7VzVu

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2020