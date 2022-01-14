Make your campus life easy and fun with these helpful tips!

Moving to a new city or country is a big change. While it is exciting, it can also be a bit overwhelming at times. New experiences, new semesters, new faces, new beginnings – a lot of things to look forward to. The recently launched MX Original series Campus Diaries gives viewers a closer look into the lives of college students and their experiences. Owing to its compelling narrative which touches upon a myriad of relevant issues that students face, the show has been an instant hit with the viewers! It is being hailed as one of the best college shows in recent times, carving its own niche amongst other popular college-based series such as Kota Factory, Mismatched and Panchayat.

A coming-of-age drama, the show takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride of five friends played by Harsh Beniwal, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Ritvik Sahore, Salonie Patel and Abhinav Mishra as they grapple with love, toxic relationships, heartbreaks, biases, ragging and much more. This is not your typical college drama, as it presents an unfiltered picture of student’s life and captures the essence of how college influences your life.

So, here is a list of things every campus student away from home should keep in mind:

Learn and grow: While in college it is important to stay informed. You need to step up your game and make your own mark. College life is not about being spoon-fed when you're lost. Be confident enough to figure out what suits you best and how to maximize your chances for success. College can be a great space for personal growth, so learn how to make the most of it.

East or West, give your expectations some rest: Too many expectations lead to disappointments. So be as realistic as you can. Campus life won't be the same once you start living it. Therefore, expect the unexpected as things seldom go as planned. The journey from your first day of college to your last day is filled with many highs and lows that will ultimately shape your life. It’s an experience you will cherish forever!

Creating connections and life-long memories: When you live away from home, your friends become your family. They put a smile on your face on the darkest of days and make your campus life memorable. So don’t be afraid to socialize and make friends, build a healthy circle who will hold your hand on your good and bad days. Each group has a unique set of friends who make the journey easier and worth remembering. In MX Player's original show 'Campus Diaries' Sanya, Sudheer, Sushmita, Abhilash and Raghav become each other’s support system as they go on a thrilling journey of misadventures together navigating their college life.

Discover a side of yourself you hadn't known existed: Staying on your own can put your skills to test, physically and mentally. But it helps you grow as an individual in more ways than one. It is only in college that you can realize your true potential. It is where you discover yourself. So, explore, experience and excel. Stay humble and connected to your loved ones and celebrate your achievements.

A solo city tour is a must: Moving to a new city independently is an exhilarating experience, so why not make the most of it? As your dream of moving to another city becomes a reality, get to know the city better, see the tourist attractions, visit the top hangouts, and take along some of your new college friends. Getting acquainted with the city will help you feel at home and make the transition quick and easy.

