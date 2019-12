اویسی کا این پی آر۔ این آر سی پر امت شاہ کو کرارا جواب۔ گمراہ کیوں کر رہے ہیں؟ جب تک سورج پورب سے..۔

Home Minister Amit Shah to ANI on Asaduddin Owaisi's criticism of #CAA: If we say that the sun rises from the east then Owaisi ji will say no it rises from the west, he always opposes our stand. Still I again assure him that CAA has nothing to do with NRC pic.twitter.com/E6jo7YKzgW

— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019