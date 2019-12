NPR 2020 अप्रैल से होगा स्टार्ट:कागजात की जरुरत नहीं,मोदी सरकार का एलान

NPR=NRC. How much more will the Modi government lie and mislead the people? It was stated clearly on the record in the Rajya Sabha by this government, that the National Population Register is the base document from where the NRC work will start. (Page 2 below, last paragraph) pic.twitter.com/FvvuTkMwBv

— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 24, 2019