…. मणिशंकर अय्यर ने अब कहा ‘कातिल’

It appears that Congress has unleashed its Brahmastra against PM Modi 😋 https://t.co/27pJ9bOqCm

Mani Shankar Aiyar was at #ShaheenBaghProtests and at this point of time I want to add some salt to the injury of godi media by posting this clip lol 😂😂👍 pic.twitter.com/AchWf33v7S

— Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) January 14, 2020