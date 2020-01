بغداد راکٹ حملے میں ایرانی ریوولیوشنری گارڈز کوڈز فورس کے میجر سمیت سات کی موت

U.S. Strike Ordered by Trump Kills Key Iranian Military Leader in Baghdad – WSJ https://t.co/FFhyYb0YcH. US MILITARY FORCES SENT ARMED DRONE TO IRANIAN AIRPORT LOCATION JANUARY 3, 2020…KILLING GENERAL QUASEM SOLEMANI WHO LED MANY IRANIAN COVERT OPERATIONS. pic.twitter.com/R11CZdZ5oc

— Simon Ishihara (@SimonIshihara) January 3, 2020