‘वर्षों राज करने वालों से पेपर मांगते हो?’:अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी

Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | Bizarre CAA logic by Akbaruddin Owaisi.

'Muslims ruled India for years, why ask for papers?,' says AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

TIMES NOW's Waji with more details.

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 21, 2020