ओवैसी ने पूछा- जेएनयू में नकाबपोश कैसे पहुंचे?

JNU कैंपस में रविवा हुई हिंसा ने अब राजनीतिक रूप ले लिया है। एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने हिंसा के सहारे भाजपा सरकार पर हमला बोल दिया है।
इंडिया टीवी न्यूज़ डॉट कॉम पर छपी खबर के अनुसार, ओवैसी ने इस हिंसा के लिए सीधे सीधे सरकार को जिम्मेदार बताया है और कहा है कि सरकार कब तक इन गुंडों को संरक्षण देती रहेगी।
In solidarity with the brave students of JNU
This cruel attack is meant to ‘punish’ JNU students because they dared to stand up
It’s so bad that even Union Ministers are tweeting helplessly. Modi Sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons https://t.co/H0kRQyy6a8
— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 5, 2020
ओवैसी ने जेएनयू मामले पर बोलते हुए कहा कि चेहरा छिपा कर तोड़फोड़ और हिंसा करने वाले बुजदिल हैं। इस मामले की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा करनी चाहिए।
सरकार को जेएनयू की लड़कियों की चीख सुननी चाहिए। यह बड़े अफसोस की बात है भारत की राजधानी में इस प्रकार की गंदी हरकत की जाती है और डेढ़ घंटे तक पुलिस हरकत में नहीं आती है।
No “clash” – this is masked men – who attacked JNU for what it is and what it stands for. RSS, BJP Ministers, unable to argue with the BJP came with faces covered and lathis in hand – the police just stood by and watched pic.twitter.com/54Stz5ADxU
— Seema Chishti (@seemay) January 5, 2020