ओवैसी ने पूछा- जेएनयू में नकाबपोश कैसे पहुंचे?

JNU कैंपस में रविवा हुई हिंसा ने अब राजनीतिक रूप ले लिया है। एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने हिंसा के सहारे भाजपा सरकार पर हमला बोल दिया है।

 

इंडिया टीवी न्यूज़ डॉट कॉम पर छपी खबर के अनुसार, ओवैसी ने इस हिंसा के लिए सीधे सीधे सरकार को जिम्मेदार बताया है और कहा है कि सरकार कब तक इन गुंडों को संरक्षण देती रहेगी।

ओवैसी ने जेएनयू मामले पर बोलते हुए कहा कि चेहरा छिपा कर तोड़फोड़ और हिंसा करने वाले बुजदिल हैं। इस मामले की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा करनी चाहिए।

सरकार को जेएनयू की लड़कियों की चीख सुननी चाहिए। यह बड़े अफसोस की बात है भारत की राजधानी में इस प्रकार की गंदी हरकत की जाती है और डेढ़ घंटे तक पुलिस हरकत में नहीं आती है।

नकाबपोश लोग लगातार होस्टल में इस प्रकार की गंदी हरकत करते हैं। दहशत का माहौल डेढ़ घंटे तक पैदा करते हैं। लेकिन सरकार कुछ नहीं करती है। होस्टल में बंद छात्राएं चीख रही थीं, सरकार को इन चीखों को सुनना चाहिए था।

उन्होंने बीजेपी पर आरोप लगाया कि कब तक बीजेपी इस प्रकार के गुंडो को बचाती रहेगी।

दिल्ली की पुलिस केंद्र को रिपोर्ट करती है। जामिया में हुई हिंसा से आपने कोई सबक नहीं लिया। आम लोगों के साथ मारपीट होती है। जो प्रोटेस्ट करने जाते हैं उन्हें मारापीटा जाता है।

