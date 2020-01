जेएनयू के 18 छात्रों ने IES परिक्षा में सफलता हासिल की

Yashaswini Saraswat: We're all very happy. 18 JNU students cleared the exam this yr. I feel fortunate&proud to have been a part of JNU and achieved this. It hurts when something bad is said about JNU but we should take it as a challenge to show that there's a good side to it too. https://t.co/8blNwx8cQw pic.twitter.com/SeY32QKdRc

— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020