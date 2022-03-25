SYED VIQAR MEHDI RIZVI - A FRIEND INDEED

Najmuddin A Farooqi

Mr Syed Viqar Mehdi Rizvi was born on 15th Jan 1966 to a respectable family of Village Rasoolpur Saadat District Lucknow. His father Late Syed Muntazir Mehdi was a Government servant. His grandfather Late Syed Ata Husain was literary figure and a famous poet of his time. Viqar saheb was married to Mrs Taqdees Fatima daughter of Late Syed Aftab Raza a leading lawyer of Faizabad.

Started his professional career from the field of business. However, after completing post graduation (commerce) from Kanpur University and LLB from Lucknow University, he was accidentally entered into the world of journalism. Initially started a weekly. Later launched an Urdu Daily "Avadhnama" from 1st July 2001. The Hindi edition was first published on 17th Aug 2007. Determined and a creative journalist he used to write editorials to bring about a constructive change in the society.

An energetic man of action with immense stamina had the uncanny abilities of performing multi tasking in everyday life. Had the acumen to judge people from their capabilities and knew well how to utilise their potentials. In public discourse the level of confidence and his oratory skills were usually acknowledged and applauded by all alike. He believed that due recognition should be given to the deserving persons during their lifetime for the services they have rendered. In fulfilling this commitment he organised hundreds of seminars, symposiums, conferences and awarded eminent personalities in recognition of their works in the field of education, science, literature, business, gender equality, social harmony and national integration. Another hallmark of his concerns was to identify encourage and reward young students for their talents.

Viqar Saheb didn't believe to work on the beaten path and the biggest example of this was not to follow and organise the religious congregations (majalis) as per the prevalent traditions rather he started inviting eminent persons from different fields predominantly from the scientific community to address the majalis. Apart from this a novel idea was introduced and for this he started remembering the great Islamic icons in the form of annual day celebrations focussing to propagate the humane qualities and their contributions for the welfare of humanity:

•On 9th of Rabi-ul-awwal, marking the end of Moharram Hazrat Khadija (ra) Days ( the wife of Prophet Mohammad ﷺ ) was organised for the last consecutive three years in the form of a mela naming; "Women Entrepreneurs Day".

•The birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (as) ie Ali Day was celebrated every year with fanfare highlighting his humane qualities courage, generosity, bravery and eloquence honesty, patience, helping everyone, being generous and kind to others. On this occasion young students girls and boys alike were invited to participate in debate competitions and the winners were suitably rewarded.

•Hazrat Bibi Fatima(ra) day and her daughter Hazrat Zainab(ra) day were celebrated as "Women's Day".

•In 2012 Hazrat Jafar-al-Sadiq (as) day was commemorated as "Education Day". The sixth Imam had the privilege to establish the first ever University in the Islamic world producing great scholars including the great Imam Abu Hanifa. A number of eminent teachers Hindus, Muslims and others all alike were

honoured for their recognisable achievements. The celebrations were aimed to introduce to the world that Imam Jafar Sadiq was a great protagonist of promoting education other than the religious jurisprudence also such as mathematics and science etc

In such a short span of life the enormous valuable achievements illustrate his desperate urge to bring a social reform in the community. It was the charisma or the unusual magnetism in the persona that his social circle was ever increasing. He could invite anyone in his program to whom he wanted. In one such program the famous Indian Cricket team player wicket keeper batsmen "Syed Kirmani" was invited as chief guest.

Will do injustice if I don't mention about his exceptional relationship with Prof Sharib Rudaulvi Saheb and his wife Shamim Nikhat Saheba the later died in 2016. During prolonged illness Viqar sb took her care for everything. She once asked her husband Sharib Saheb; "what relationship do we have with Viqar saheb, because had there been a brother or a son of mine, even they wouldn't have been so caring as much as is he". In 1995 their only child a daughter died at a tender age. In 1996 "Shoa Fatima school" was established in the memory and name of their daughter. In 2000 the school was shifted in its own new building. Viqar Saheb was made the Manager. It was on his suggestion that science section was introduced. The foundation stone of science section was laid by the then Governor UP honourable Sri Ram Naik Ji who came due to the efforts of Viqar saheb. Today "Shoa Fatima Girls' Inter College is successfully running with more than a thousand students, Co-ed till class VIIIth and from IXth only Girls. Undeniably the death of Viqar saheb is a great loss to Prof Sharib Rudaulvi Saheb.

If ask me what in him was the best of the best, my reply will be, he was an Organizer par excellence who never looks tired tense or angry instead ready to guide and help his friends. It was he who gave first opportunity of publishing my article in his newspaper and didn't stop there but encouraged me to write more and more which I continue to write mostly on social issues. Even today Avadhnama team is kind enough to publish my writings. He took me in the prestigious "Award Committee" which was to decide nominations of "Waqar e Avadh" awards for 2018. In 2020 on the occasion of "Ali day" he made me one of the judges in the children's debate competition. It was in Oct 2019 a book was written by me a short biography of Prof Ishrat Husain Farooqi, Former Dean faculty of Commerce AMU. Since it was my first experience, from the day Viqar Saheb came to know about this he was there to help me right from its publication to the book release function. The success of the book release function had an important role of Viqar sb.

Not an Aligarian yet he was an active participant in the Sir Syed Day annual celebrations ready to extend a helping hand to the organizers; AMUOBA, Lucknow Chapter.

Unfortunately the admirers and well wishers didn't get the opportunity to honour Viqar sb in recognition of his extraordinary contributions in different spheres of life. Since the destiny has aborted the illustrious journey, on 10th of May 2021 Mr S Viqar Rizvi left this world leaving behind hundreds of admirers and well wishers in utter shock, disbelief, dismay and grief.

Indeed Mr Syed Viqar Rizvi was a friend of friends, may his soul rest in peace. I wish peace and tranquility in the life of the bereaved family and a bright future for his children.